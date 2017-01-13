Pearce Supports First Step To Repeal The Affordable Care Act

This afternoon, the House of Representatives voted on S.Con.Res. 3, which sets up the repeal process for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Congressman Pearce issued the following statement in response to the passage of the resolution:

“Today’s vote is the first step in repealing and replacing Obamacare,” said Pearce. “The resolution had two purposes: to declare a budget for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2017, and to set in motion the process to repeal Obamacare. While I have strong concerns with the underlying budget included in this bill, it is essential to create a healthcare plan that works. In New Mexico, we have seen increased prices, decreased choice, and a refusal to be able to see the physician of our choice. As I have said time and again, I remain committed to repealing this harmful law and replacing it with a healthcare system that works for the American people. The American people have entrusted us with fixing this disastrous law and I look forward to working with my colleagues to replace it with something better for New Mexico and the nation.”