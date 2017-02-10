Pearce Thanks New Mexico Lawmakers

Congressman Steve Pearce yesterday addressed a Joint Session of the New Mexico Legislature. Rep. Pearce released a follow up statement from his address to thank legislators for their time and hospitality.

Rep. Pearce yesterday brought New Mexico legislators together to encourage unity and strength as they advanced towards a thriving and successful future on behalf of our State.

“Thank you to all the legislators in the New Mexico State Capitol for having me speak yesterday on the Floor. The strength of our economy and the prosperity of our people depend on the common ground we can find. I look forward to working with all political parties in New Mexico and in U.S. Congress. While it might not be easy, it is our jobs. It’s time to come together for our constituents who entrusted us to get the job done.”