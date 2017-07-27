Pearce Votes In Favor Of Federal Spending Bill

Commentary: The House of Representatives voted today to fund critical national defense programs through H.R. 3219, Make America Secure Appropriations Act, 2018.This appropriations package, also known as a “minibus,” included the Department of Defense, Military Construction – Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Energy and Water Development, and Legislative Branch funding bills.

“I remain committed to providing our armed forced with the tools and resources they need to complete their critical mission and protect the security of our nation. We cannot expect our nation’s military to defend against ever evolving threats without the ability to train, maintain equipment, and invest in new technologies. The only way to accomplish these goals is to modernize and reform the way our military operates. Today’s national security package tackles the readiness crisis of our military head on, while honoring the commitment we’ve made to our service members and their families,” stated Rep. Pearce.

Rep. Pearce continued to state, “National security also lies within energy advancement and development. New Mexico plays a vital role in the research, development, production, and disposal of nuclear resources that are fundamental to our nation’s security strategy. With strong funding to support these operations, New Mexico will continue to be a national leader in protecting the United States.

The funding package included a non-debatable provision that provides $1.6 billion to fund the construction of a physical barrier along the southern border. Rep. Pearce voted against this procedural motion earlier today.

“Today’s legislation was not perfect. The construction of a physical wall on the southern border is very expensive and will not solve the problem. The only way to secure the border is through the use of modern technology and by defining a comprehensive security strategy. I will continue to educate and work with my colleagues to make critical border security decisions that our nation needs, however, today’s appropriations package does too much for those that protect our freedoms on a daily basis for me to have voted against it,” stated Rep. Pearce.

Background - July 2017 “Minibus” includes funding for:

Energy & Water Development

- Total budget is $37.6 billion

- Strengthens national security

- Moves U.S. toward energy independence by investing in Department of Energy programs that reduce reliance on foreign oil

- Keeps energy costs down

- Increases funding for Department of Energy’s nuclear weapons programs

- Includes measures to improve public safety

- Creates jobs

- Strengthens national economy

- Provides $6.16 billion funding for Army Corps of Engineers

- Prioritizes research projects and studies for flood and storm damage reduction

- Expedites the Trump Administration’s commitment to repealing “Waters of the United States”

Defense

- Total budget is $658.1 billion

- Promotes readiness and focuses on rebuilding our military

- Includes $73.9 billion in Overseas Contingency Operations funding

- Ensures troops have the training and equipment to maintain global military superiority

- Provides 2.4% pay raise – largest military pay increase in 8 years

- Does not provide funding for BRAC

- Provides for MQ-9, F-16, and C-130 mods

- Ensures military is on cutting edge of defense technology

- Invests $84.3 billion in research and development

- Invests $149.9 billion in equipment and weapons procurement

Military Construction and Veterans Affairs (MilCon & VA)

- Total budget is $88.8 billion

- Increases investment in rural airfields for Guard and Reserve use

- Ft. Bliss hospital installment for $251 million

- Increases Energy Grid security

- Supports medical care for 7 million VA patients

- Increases funding for construction of critical military infrastructure by 25%

- Supports all NDAA projects for NM

- Creates the Office of Accountability to review claims and oversee whistleblower issues

- Inter-state controlled substance monitoring program continuation

Legislative Branch

- Total budget is $3.5 billion

- Puts security of Congressional Members, their staff, and people they serve first

- Boosts funding for Capitol Police

- Maintains functions of the House of Representatives