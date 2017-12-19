Pearce Votes To Pass Republican Tax Bill

Commentary: The U.S. House of Representatives today voted to pass the House and Senate Conference Committee final report on the compromised version of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act:

“Today, the House passed historic legislation to completely overhaul our nation’s tax code for the first time in 30 years. Passage of this bill moves us one step closer to helping lower- and middle-class families in New Mexico keep more money in their pockets. This will allow New Mexicans to move closer to their goals of saving for retirement, going to school, or simply having enough money to afford emergencies. Additionally, this tax overhaul will reduce taxes on corporate and small businesses, which will encourage more job creation and put confidence back in our economy,” stated Rep. Pearce. “Raising wages, reducing taxes, and creating a more fair and simple tax code – this is what will help Americans succeed. I look forward to seeing this final version of the tax plan be swiftly passed by the Senate and signed into law.”