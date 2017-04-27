People's Climate Marches in four New Mexico cities Saturday

Commentary: New Mexicans are invited to take to the streets on Saturday, April 29, to call for a strong government response to the global climate crisis. People’s Climate Marches are planned in the state’s largest three cities: Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. New Mexicans will join more than 100,000 people nationwide in more than 300 cities, representing a growing popular movement for climate justice.

From the disruption of ecosystems, a loss of biodiversity, an increase in extreme weather, rising seas, and the spread of new diseases, to resource scarcity that exacerbates human tensions and injustices, climate change is one of the great challenges of our time, with consequences for human and civil rights around the world and in New Mexico. Governments at all levels need to do more to curb fossil fuel use and prevent catastrophic global warming.

Las Cruces march:

The march will begin at 10 a.m. at Albert Johnson Park, near Branigan Library at the intersection of Main Street and Picacho Avenue.

Albuquerque march:

A pre-march rally will feature an interfaith prayer and Navajo speakers will highlight with an event at Washington Middle School Park, 1101 Park Ave. SW, Albuquerque, at 10:30 a.m. Participants may bring a piece of ribbon for the “Climate Ribbon Project” and write some words about what they stand to lose to climate change. Speakers including: Daniel Tso, former Navajo Council delegate; Sam Sage, Navajo Counselor Chapter administrator; Laurie Weahkee, Native American Voters Alliance, and more.

Organizers will distribute a petition opposing oil and gas development affecting the communities of the greater Chaco area.

The march will start at 11:30, led by drummers and singers from the Pueblo Action Alliance. It will pass Downtown Grower's Market and end at El Chante Casa Cultural, joining with the Pueblo Action Alliance's Healing Circle Event. They'll be selling food from a Pueblo-style menu and offer activities throughout the afternoon.

Las Vegas march and Climate Awareness Summit:

9:30 a.m.-noon: Gallinas River Clean-Up (open to community)

Meet at the north-side parking lot at the Gallinas bridge. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

1-1:45 p.m.: Meet at the plaza, march up Bridge Street to Student Center Ballroom

Student Center Ballroom Events

2-2:50 p.m.: Keynote speaker, Michael Soule (Student Center Ballroom), professor emeritus in Environmental Studies, University of California, Santa Cruz.

3-3:50 p.m.: Speaker Jean Simonelli: Local Action, Legal Routes: Strategies for Defeating Extraction Project

4-5 p.m.: Exhibits, booths, tables

5-6:30 p.m.: Reception, refreshments, and live music

8 p.m. J Boog and Common Kings Concert (Wilson Complex)

Santa Fe event:

The Santa Fe's People's Climate event will be a community forum and work session called “ust & Renewable Energy Transition for New Mexico.”

3:30-6 p.m., El Museo at the Railyard, 555 Camino De La Familia, Santa Fe: Movement leaders from throughout the state will lead a deep dive into the the important issues and guiding principles at the heart of the opportunity and responsibility we face: to steward a just and 100% renewable transition for New Mexico.

After the panel and examples from our creative arsenal, we'll break out into work groups, roll up our sleeves and begin building the 100% renewables campaign together, with the moral and ethical principles developed through the first part of the event, as our guides.

Art, movement, spoken word will all be woven into the mix.

Panelists include:

Eric Griego, director of the Working Families Party, former director of NM Voices for Children and NM Legislator

Kathy Sanchez, Founder of Tewa Women United and New Mexico representative for the National Council of Elders

Rashid, Veterans for Peace and Social Justice Advocate

Ruby Lopez, Sustainability Educator with Earth Care

Hazel James, San Juan coordinator for the Health Equity Partnership and Diné community leader

Adriann Barboa, field director of Strong Families, former Executive Director of Young Women United

Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy

Other marches: Marches in other cities are being added and can be found at this link: http://sierraclub.org/peoples-climate-march?hero=

