Pioneer Place Water Outage In Las Cruces

Las Cruces Utilities customer on Pioneer Place at the Amador Avenue intersection will experience a water outage between 6 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, for a water main tie-in.

Adjacent areas also may be affected by the outage. Once service is restored, customers may notice discolored water due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, customers should flush all faucets for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the city at 526-0500 for assistance.