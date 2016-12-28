Planned Water Outage for Nemesh Drive in Las Cruces

Residents and business along Nemesh Drive from Mohegan Trail to Mages Street, and Holly Drive from Elks Drive to Nemesh Drive, will experience a water outage between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.,Tuesday, Jan. 3, for water main tie-ins.

Adjacent areas also may be affected by the outage. City crews will post door hanger notices a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush all faucets in the house for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the City at 526-0500 for assistance.