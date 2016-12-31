Polar Bear Plunges at New Mexico State Parks

Santa Fe, NM – New Mexicans can leap into the new year by plunging into the frigid lake waters of a New Mexico State Park on New Year’s Day. Three state parks are hosting polar bear plunges -- Sugarite Canyon, Eagle Nest Lake and Storrie Lake State Parks.

“Polar Bear Plunges are traditions at several of our parks. It’s great that visitors can have fun and unique outdoor experiences on the first day of the year,” said State Parks Director Christy Tafoya.

Sugarite Canyon State Park hosts its 4th Annual Polar Bear Plunge. Visitors can jump into Lake Maloya at 1 p.m. in an event sponsored by the Raton Parks and Recreation Department. Other activities will include a "Rob the Snow Bank" for kids to dig for coins and candy.

At Eagle Nest Lake State Park, the Polar Bear Stomp begins promptly at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center. Following the Stomp, test your skills in the Closest to the Pin Disc Golf Championship. Finish the day off with a hot beverage and cookies!

Storrie Lake State Park in Las Vegas, NM, is hosting the 21st Annual Polar Bear Plunge at noon. This event is very popular with visitors who have been enjoying this event for many years.

For more information on all New Mexico State Parks events, please visit our website at www.nmparks.com.