Police: 2 Dead After Attempting To Cross Silver City Creek

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — A statement by Silver City officials says two people died while attempting to cross a creek.

According to the statement, 47-year-old James Morales and 57-year-old Laura Ortega, both of Silver City, were found dead Saturday in an arroyo east of the crossing where they had attempted to pass.

The Silver City Sun-News reports police officers and the Silver City Fire Department had been investigating an abandoned car stuck in the San Vicente Arroyo before they discovered the bodies.

Officials discovered the car was owned by Ortega and called her home. Ortega's family told officials she was missing.

Authorities found Morales half a mile (0.8 kilometer) south of where the car was located while they were searching for Ortega. She was found about three hours later near the Highway 90 S bridge.