Police Arrest Suspect In Crash That Killed 14-Year-Old Girl

Albuquerque police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old woman on homicide and multiple other charges in a fatal crash that left a teenage girl dead.

Police say Elexus Groves was driving a stolen car on Wednesday when she crashed into a car carrying a mother and her two children. Fourteen-year-old Shaylee Boling was killed and her mother is in critical condition. Her 3-year-old brother was not seriously hurt.

Police say events began when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, but discontinued their attempt because of "reckless actions" by the driver.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle after it was involved in a crash with the vehicle carrying Boling, her mother, and her brother.

Police are still searching for the man who was with Groves.

