Police Ask For Help After Teen Girl Shot Dead In Las Cruces

On Saturday at about 3:15 a.m., Las Cruces Police Department Officers responded to a call for assistance in the 1400 block of Monte Vista Street. At least one gunshot was fired from the street toward an area home. A teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the community’s help. If you have any information, please call Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority 575-526-0795 or Las Cruces Police Department 575-528-4200.

East and West bound traffic of the 1400 block of Monte Vista are closed while the investigation continues.