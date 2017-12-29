Police: Home Invaders Wore Law Enforcement Disguises

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two men who were shot during a home invasion in Silver City had disguised themselves in camouflage and clothing resembling that of a police officer.

Police Chief Ricky Villalobos tells Albuquerque television station KOB-TV that 48-year-old Eric Arzate died following Tuesday's shooting. The other suspect, 45-year-old John V. Shivner, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police executed a search warrant and found Arzate's body dressed in a vest with a badge and markings resembling a police officer. He also had a helmet with the word "police" written on the front.

Authorities believe Arzate and Shivner were armed with handguns when they went inside the home and wanted to rob it. A resident opened fire on the intruders.

Shivner is facing aggravated burglary, robbery and other charges.

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com