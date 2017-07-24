Police Look For Suspects In Shooting That Left Teen Dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they're looking for a person of interest who left the scene of a triple shooting that left a teenage boy dead outside a popular pizza restaurant this weekend.

Police say they have no suspects and do not believe that crime was random.

Fourteen-year-old Martin Recio was killed when he was shot in the restaurant's parking lot on Saturday. Two others were injured.

Police say they're looking for someone who was in a white SUV but they don't know the make and model.

Investigators said tipsters can remain anonymous.