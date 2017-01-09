Police: Speeding Motorcyclist Killed In Albuquerque Crash

Police say a man has died after driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed and striking another vehicle in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the victim of the Sunday crash has not yet been identified.

Officer Simon Drobik says the motorcyclist had been speeding when a car pulled out in front of him and the two vehicles collided.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.