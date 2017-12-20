Posada Held For Migrant Families In Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES—A total of 205 LCPS students who are the children of migrant workers living and working in the Las Cruces area received a gift, enjoyed a home-cooked holiday meal and celebrated the holiday season with their families at the LCPS Bilingual and Migrant Education Department’s first annual ‘Posada’ Dec. 18 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the LCPS Administration Building Conference Rooms.

“It was great to see these families and come together with our employees for this special celebration,” said Superintendent Dr. Greg Ewing. “I’d like to thank all of the employees and community members who generously donated presents for these wonderful families.”

The Posada stems from a Mexican cultural tradition where families will travel from house to house in the spirit of giving and celebration.

Prior to the Posada, the Bilingual and Migrant Education department hosted the Wish Upon a Star initiative to collect the presents which were distributed to the children at the Posada. As part of the initiative, community members and LCPS employees visited a tree display in the LCPS Administration Building lobby, selected paper stars bearing the names and ages of migrant children and then bought an age-appropriate gift for the child on each star they selected.

“The ‘Posada’ represents the spirit of giving that what we wanted to share with our migrant families this year,” said Dr. Jennifer Haan, Executive Director of the Bilingual and Migrant Education Programs. “The parents were thankful because many of them did not have to worry about purchasing presents for their children or providing food for a holiday meal.”

Throughout the evening, the families enjoyed home-cooked food such as chicken mole, champurrado, buñuelos, frijoles, ensalada tradicionales, pan, sopita, nachos, pizza, tamales and bolsas de dulces prepared by the Bilingual and Migrant Education Department and parent volunteers.

In addition, presents were distributed to each family to ensure that each child received a Christmas gift and all of the families got an opportunity to take photos with Santa. The first annual event was also attended by a variety of LCPS officials and members of the Board of Education.