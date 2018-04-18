Postal Service: Pie Town Will Keep Full Postal Services

PIE TOWN, N.M. (AP) — The Postal Service is providing assurances that it is committed to providing full services in Pie Town, a tiny western New Mexico community where the current post office is closing.

Postal Service spokesman Peter Hass says operations are being temporarily suspended at the current location because of a loss of lease but he says officials are working to move the services to new location.

Hass says officials also are working with residents to identity a place for temporary group mailboxes to serve post office box customers in the meantime.

Members of the state's congressional delegations had expressed concern about the situation, asking that the Postal Service keep a permanent location in Pie Town.

Pie Town is 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Albuquerque.