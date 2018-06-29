Practicing "Zero Waste" In Las Cruces

It’s time for the daily pickup at the Mountain View Market Co-Op on El Paseo: Anna Ball is picking up kitchen scraps to help feed her five pigs and 150 chickens. The bags are piled high with rinds and peelings from fresh fruits and veggies processed by the Co-Op’s juice bar. Nagisa Suzuki, the Co-Op’s general manager, helps her load the trimmings from the prep kitchen to her minivan.

It’s a perfect form of recycling! Instead of tossing the organic material into the trash for decomposition and methane production in our local landfill, the store works with local farmers and producers who use the organic material to continue the circle of life – and help earn a living.

“Zero waste” is integral to the values of the Co-Op. Some of the 170 local vendors who sell at the Co-Op are like Ball, who will later drop off fresh organic chicken eggs for sale.

“We want to model our mission of zero waste to our customers,” explained Suzuki. “If we can show them that it’s easy to separate materials and use the scraps as animal food or compost, they might consider implementing more zero waste strategies into their own lives.”

Ball usually arrives with her three kids, who all wait patiently for their mother and Suzuki to bag up materials from that day’s juice makings and load it into their van. Ball explains that some of it will go straight to the pigs and chickens, and some will help their compost pile.

“We hope to set an example and see it as mutually beneficial: we offer local food to our customers, and hope they are aware of the difference in the carbon footprint when they buy local compared to buying food that’s been shipped to us,” Suzuki said.

The vegetable trimmings are a boon for local farmers and producers who in turn supply items for the juice bar. The Mountain View Market Co-Op has about 600 pounds of compost every month that is available free to the community.

“Even the smallest contribution can make a difference,” said Suzuki. “In your own kitchen just separating the food waste from the trash and finding a use for it saves space in the landfill and reduces the greenhouse gases we produce as a community.

Submitted by The South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA), which supports all zero waste efforts while managing solid waste and recyclables for residents and businesses throughout Doña Ana County. For more information contact the SCSWA at (575) 528-3800 or visit www.SCSWA.net.