ProgressNow New Mexico issues response to new poll showing support for strong methane standards

Commentary: A new poll conducted by The Majority Institute shows that New Mexicans across the state support strengthening the state’s rules on limiting methane pollution that is leaked, vented or flared from oil and gas facilities.

“This new poll makes concrete what we’ve always suspected – broad, strong support for a common sense rule to limit methane pollution and natural gas waste. It’s good for our air, for the health of all New Mexicans, and is desperately needed to address the $27 million in lost taxes and royalty revenues each year,” commented Lucas Herndon of ProgressNow New Mexico. “While we know there are several good operators, like XTO Energy, that have committed to mitigate methane waste, the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association’s idea that the industry can regulate itself is a joke. Now we know that 87 percent of New Mexico voters agree that all oil and gas companies should be held accountable to strong standards that cut methane waste and pollution.”

Earlier this year, over 700 people attended a live, multi-city town hall event hosted by ProgressNow New Mexico with Senator Tom Udall to address the ongoing issues surrounding methane venting in the state.

The full findings of the poll can be found HERE.