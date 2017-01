District 1 Doña Ana County Commissioner Billy G. Garrett will host a community meeting in Vado to discuss a proposed speedway within the community.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at the Vado/Del Cerro Community Center.

County staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide maps of the proposed site. Community feedback will be solicited, and translation services will be provided.

For more information, call (575) 525-5959.