Rally To Support Transgender Military Community Saturday In El Paso

El Paso – Local advocates will join in a "Resist and Support" rally Saturday at San Jacinto Plaza in support of the transgender military community. The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., and is in response to Donald Trump's recent comments on a military ban on transgender individuals.

At 2 p.m. advocates will meet at the Federal Courthouse and march to San Jacinto Plaza for a short speaking program and rally, which will include members of the transgender community, local activists and faith leaders.

What: "Resist and Support" March and Rally

When: 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2017

Where: San Jacinto Plaza (114 W Mills Ave, El Paso, TX 79901)

***March will begin at the Federal Court Building***