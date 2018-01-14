Recycle More Partnership targets Las Cruces-area events for recycling

“Tons of recyclables are going right into the trash at dozens of events in our region, simply because there are no recycling bins onsite at events,” says Tarkeysha Burton, recycling coordinator for the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA).

But the SCSWA and a whole group of passionate recycling partners – meeting as the Recycle More Partnership – are ready right now to assist event organizers with event recycling. “We can help ramp up recycling by working with event coordinators by helping them come up with a simple plan to place recycling bins right next to trash cans at events. We can walk organizers through what they need to do to manage recyclables at their event,” says Burton. “We can provide recycling supplies and containers; we already work with the City of Las Cruces, non-profit organizations, and communities across Doña Ana County from Sunland Park to Hatch.”

The Recycle More Partnership is committed to diverting as much of these materials as possible from the waste stream. The number to call for recycling help is (575) 528-3589. That’s Burton’s phone number.

A couple of important tips for event recycling success include:

1) locate recycling containers and trash cans side-by-side at the event;

2) provide clear bag-type containers so attendees can see what is in the bag;

3) provide lots of signs and labels;

4) have volunteers standing by to remove any trash or food that is put into recycling containers;

5) make sure garbage and recycling containers are emptied regularly during the event; and

6) notify vendors ahead of time to break down cardboard boxes and where/how to recycle during set up.

The SCSWA does not charge for clearstream containers (frames and bags), but renters must complete an agreement to return the frames and self-haul recyclables to the Recycling Center. For larger events, Burton will work with event planners to provide a recycling dumpster onsite at the event. Organizers who want to take advantage of the SCSWA offering must contact the agency at least 2 weeks in advance of the event. More information and the rental form are available online at www.SCSWA.net.

Green Connections is submitted by the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) managing solid waste, recyclables, and working to stop illegal dumping for residents and businesses throughout Doña Ana County. Contact the SCSWA at (575) 528-3800 or visit www.SCSWA.net.