"Recycle Right" Campaign Begins In Las Cruces

The South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) is still glowing from being named #1 in the nation as Outstanding Government or Community Program by the National Recycling Coalition (NRC).

At the same time the City/County agency is faced with a significant recycling challenge and has launched a new public outreach program: “Love the Planet? Recycle Right!” to grab public attention and ensure that recyclables are clean and dry.

The message is also an effort to get residents to recycle only “acceptable” items which are based on contractual agreements that stretch from your curb to the ports of China.

Reinforcing the Recycle Right message is critical considering China’s announcement this summer to the World Trade Organization (WTO) of big changes to their recycling import policies. China’s stated intention is to dramatically reduce the allowable amount of contamination (food and filth) in imported recyclables from 5% to .3%.

Secondly, the nation that is the single largest consumer of recyclable materials generated in North America is threatening to ban the importation of mixed paper and mixed plastic recyclables by the end of 2017.

Thirdly, China has revoked the licenses of four of its own major scrap paper companies, effectively halting all imports as of September 1.

These actions may result in significant disruptions to recycling programs across the U.S. and globally. What we can do now is stress the need to provide clean and dry recyclables, and only those that can be accepted.

Almost everyone claims to love the planet, but, do we love it enough to make the effort to “Recycle Right”? You will see and hear the message in several places – on the radio, on the sides of local buses, even on the insides of bathroom stall doors in and around Las Cruces.

In the humorous radio ad, you hear a teenager griping to Mom about Dad - who can’t seem to get right what’s recyclable and what’s not. Then the teen begs to be the one who drives glass bottles and jars to one of two SCSWA glass drop-off sites. The ad is running on four local radio stations. Listen and let us know if you like it!

“The new campaign is a fresh way to reach out to everyone to encourage recycling of only acceptable items,” explains Tarkeysha Burton, SCSWA Recycling Coordinator. “The list is easy to find – it’s right on top of the blue curbside recycling bin at your home and it’s posted on the SCSWA website.”

Green Connections is submitted by the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA), managing recyclables, solid waste, and fighting illegal dumping for residents and businesses in the City of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County. You can reach the SCSWA at (575) 528-3800 or visit www.SCSWA.net