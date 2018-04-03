Registration for Las Cruces Youth Leadership Summer Camp

Registration for the Las Cruces Police Department’s fourth annual Youth Leadership Summer Camp will be held April 9-10.

The free camp includes three 2-week sessions set to begin May 29, June 11 and July 9. Parents or guardians can register their youth, ages 11-15 or at least entering 6th Grade, for only one of the three sessions. The camp is limited to 50 students per session.

Session 1: May 29-June 8.

Session 2: June 11-22.

Session 3: July 9-20.

The Youth Leadership Summer Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and is a collaborative effort with the Stan Fulton Endowed Chair in Education at New Mexico State University. Much of the camp is held at Lynn Middle School but campers also visit New Mexico State University.

The camp provides youth with CPR and First Aid training, teamwork building, archery, crime scene investigation, D.A.R.E. and DWI simulations, anti-bullying and harassment lessons and other activities similar to the Character Counts module.

The camp is free and includes a complimentary breakfast and lunch each day (breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m.). Participants will receive a free camp T-shirt, water bottle and drawstring bag.

Parents or guardians must register students in-person at the Las Cruces Police Department, at 217 E. Picacho Ave., between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 9 or 10. Camps tend to fill fast so parents or guardians are encouraged to arrive early to select session dates that best meet their summer schedules.

No phone or email registrations will be accepted. Parents or guardians should bring proof of the student’s age, school and grade entering the upcoming school year and the student’s T-shirt size.

For more information about the camp, contact Sgt. Robert McCord at (575) 528-4153.

Information from Las Cruces Police