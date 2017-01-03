Relatives seek custody of kids after parental drug abuse

New Mexico officials say the number of residents seeking custody of abused and neglected children born to relatives has skyrocketed in the last two years.

People who work in the state's family courts system say opiate addiction and other substance abuse drove the more than 70 percent increase in kinship guardian cases between 2014 and 2016. They say the number had been steadily growing over the past decade before the recent spike.

Stephen Stone, director of Family Court Services for the district that includes Santa Fe and other Northern New Mexico counties, estimates that about 90 percent of the applications for relatives seeking custody are tied to substance abuse by one or both parents. He says the problem "has the potential to change the fabric of our community."

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.