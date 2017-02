Remains confirmed as those of missing Texas college student

Human remains found in a shallow West Texas grave last week have been identified conclusively as those of a missing college student.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson told reporters Monday that dental records helped confirm the identity of Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk. The 22-year-old Fort Worth woman had been missing since Oct. 12.

Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Robert Fabian of Alpine, is jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse. Verk was last seen alive was while on a date with Fabian.

A friend of Fabian's, 28-year-old Chris Estrada, is jailed on a corpse concealment charge in Phoenix awaiting return to Texas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.