Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham Appears On "To The Contrary"

New Mexico Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham is appearing on "To The Contrary" on public television stations across the nation. The program airs Sunday at 8:30am on KRWG-TV.

Rep. Lujan Grisham is leaving Congress in order to run for the Democratic nomination for New Mexico Governor in 2018. The primary will be held in June, with the general election in November.

On "To The Contrary," Lujan Grisham discusses the need for policy change under the Trump administration, leaving Congress to run for governor and the National Care Corps Act.