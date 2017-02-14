Rep. Pearce To Hold "Telephone Town Hall" Wednesday

New Mexico's only Republican in its congressional delegation has not scheduled any traditional town hall meetings amid angry scenes nationally.

Congressman Steve Pearce is asking constituents to sign up for a "telephone town hall" on Wednesday, as activists vow to attend GOP congressmen's town halls across the country.

Pearce spokesman Keeley Christensen declined to say if the Hobbs Republican would hold any upcoming traditional town halls in the future. Pearce regularly has held town hall meetings.

Republicans who want to repeal Obamacare are facing angry pushback at constituent gatherings from Utah to Michigan to Tennessee and elsewhere, even in solidly Republican districts.

The protests are being amplified by liberal activists modeling their opposition to President Donald Trump on the tea party groups that sprang up to oppose President Barack Obama.

