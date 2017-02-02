Repairs Extended In BLM Soledad Canyon Day Use Area Near Las Cruces

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has extended the timeframe to repair the road and parking lot in the Soledad Canyon Day Use Area east of Las Cruces, until February 10, 2017.

The BLM had hoped to complete the work by February 3; however, the delay of some heavy equipment pushed it back by two weeks.

With the closure, the public will not be able to drive on the dirt road or park in the lot because large trucks will be delivering new dirt and heavy equipment will be spreading the dirt to resurface the road and parking lot. The closure will not affect the residents located off the dirt road.

During the road work, the public will still be able to access to Soledad Canyon by parking at the Sierra Vista Trail parking lot (off the paved portion of Soledad Canyon Road) located about a mile and a half away, and carefully hiking around the construction zone.

As part of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument, Soledad Canyon is a popular hiking area with local and out-of-town visitors. Over the past year, the rain and run-off have eroded the road and parking lot. The BLM’s objective is to maintain the area’s infrastructure, ensuring the visitor experience to Soledad Canyon continues to be enjoyable and top-notch.

For more information on the project’s schedule, please contact the BLM Las Cruces District Office at 575-525-4300.