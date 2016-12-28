Report: Breweries Spread To All Corners Of New Mexico

The state labor department says small breweries have spread to all corners of New Mexico.

A recent report by the Department of Workforce Solutions lists nearly four dozen breweries in the state with 25 in Albuquerque, five in Santa Fe and the rest spread from Farmington and Eagle Nest south to Las Cruces and Artesia.

The New Mexican reports that the state now ranks 12th per capita nationally for small brewers with 2.3 per 100,000 people. Vermont had the highest concentration at 7.3 per 100,000. The national average is 1.5.

New Mexico's breweries were 27th in production per capita.

The industry has an economic impact of $340 million and employment has increased from 1,000 in 2012 to 1,500 in 2015 with wages now at $8.5 million.

