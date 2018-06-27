Report: New Mexico Ranked Last In Child Well-Being

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An annual report shows New Mexico falling to last place in child well-being as the number of children in the state living in poverty and without health insurance increased.

The Kids Count analysis released Wednesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation focuses on economic, education, health, family, and community trends for children over a roughly six-year period ending in 2016.

It also showed the state lagged in education, with three-quarters of fourth graders not proficient in reading. High schools in 2016 graduated only 71 percent of students on time.

New Mexico has struggled for years in the rankings, although this year's report was the first since 2013 in which the state fell from 49th to last place.