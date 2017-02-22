Republican lawmakers in New Mexico pitch budget alternatives

Republican lawmakers in the New Mexico House of Representative are admonishing their colleagues in the Democratic majority for proposed tax increases designed to close a budget shortfall.

Republican lawmakers including House Minority Leader Nate Gentry presented alternatives Wednesday that they say can avert spending cuts without outright tax increases.

The GOP plan would combine Democrat-backed proposals to collect taxes on online sales by out-of-state retailers with other cost-saving measures such as construction-projects delays, temporarily reductions in tax credit payments to New Mexico's film industry and reduced subsidies to a state health insurance pool for the severely ill. Both parties want to raise money by recalibrating taxes on hospitals and other health care providers.

Lawmakers are preparing for a House-floor debate on the budget for the fiscal year starting in July.

