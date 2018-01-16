Rollover Sends Family Of Seven To El Paso And Las Cruces Hospitals

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that happened along Baylor Canyon RoadMonday afternoon that injured seven people, most of them children.

Deputies were dispatched to an area of Baylor Canyon between Dripping Springs and U.S. 70 just after 1 p.m. An initial investigation suggests the female driver, 33, lost control of her 2004 GMC Yukon as the vehicle was traveling south.

The six passengers in the vehicle – all between the ages of eight and 15 years old – suffered injuries when the Yukon flipped multiple times. Three children were ejected from the vehicle. Deputies say none of the three were wearing seatbelts.

Two children were transported by helicopter to an El Paso-area trauma center. The rest of the family was taken to a Las Cruces hospital. After arrival, medical staff determined a third child needed to be sent to El Paso, as well.

As of Monday night, all were listed in stable but critical condition.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but suspect the driver was likely speeding. Citations are pending.

Information from Dona Ana County