Ronny Jackson's VA Nomination Hearing Postponed Amid 'Serious Allegations'

Updated at 12:52 p.m. ET

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson's nomination to become Secretary of Veterans Affairs appears to be in jeopardy amid "serious allegations" about his workplace behavior, according to several senators and aides.

Allegations about President Trump's pick to head the veteran's agency are so far unsubstantiated, but the claims prompted the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee to postpone a hearing on his nomination pending further investigation.

Veterans Affairs committee Chairman Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and the top Democrat on the committee, Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., sent a letter to President Trump Tuesday requesting additional documentation related to Jackson's tenure as the president's doctor and his role leading the White House medical team.

"We take very seriously our constitutional duty to thoroughly and carefully vet each nominee sent to the Senate for confirmation," the pair wrote. "We will continue looking into these serious allegations and have requested additional information from the White House to enable the committee to conduct a full review."

The allegations began circulating among staffers on Capitol Hill late last week but so far none of the details have been directly confirmed. Lawmakers have declined to give more detail about the specific allegations leveled against Jackson.

The letter to Trump sent by Isakson and Tester requested information about rumored Pentagon inspector general reports said to detail allegations into Jackson's conduct. So far, the existence of those reports has not been confirmed.

Senate Veterans Affairs Committee member Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told NPR's Morning Edition that Jackson is accused of "serious" but "unsubstantiated allegations," but did not give more details.

"We have been given a brief sketch of what they [the allegations] are, but I'd prefer not to discuss them at this time," Rounds told NPR.

Rounds said that he and other members of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, had received a phone call from Chairman Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., over the weekend advising them "that he was in consultation with the White House and that he would let us know sometime during the early part of the week what the plans are going forward."

Rounds added: "These are serious allegations, and they are ones we'd certainly want to get through."

Jackson currently serves as White House physician. He defused doubts about the health and fitness of President Trump in January, describing his medical condition in excessively glowing terms. Jackson is a former combat surgeon who served with Navy bomb disposal units and instructed underwater salvage teams.

Trump picked Jackson to succeed David Shulkin, who was forced to resign as VA secretary after an inspector general's report uncovered inappropriate expenses.

Isakson and Tester have also requested details of Jackson's service in the White House Medical Unit and as Trump's personal physician.

The allegations add to worries from senators in both parties that Jackson is not qualified to run the veterans' agency. Several senators have questions whether Jackson has the managerial experience to lead a department with 360,000 employees, responsible for the care of some 9 million veterans.

Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine told reporters Monday that he had concerns that the veterans agency needs a strong manager to help the agency rebound from years of scandal and mismanagement.

"As a physician I don't think people have questions," Kaine said. "But knowing the size and scope of the challenges in the VA and the size of the operation and what we need to do, I think there's a lot of skepticism."

He currently oversees a staff of several dozen in the White House medical unit. While Jackson is primarily responsible for the president's health care, he also offers treatment to White House staffers and occasionally journalists – something he reminded reporters during a January briefing.

"If something should happen to you over the next few months and you should fall ill at some point, most likely I will be the one called to come take care of you," he said. "So when you ask your questions please keep that in mind."

Jackson is also a blank slate on one of the major policy questions facing the VA: how large a role the private sector should play in veterans' health care. Major veterans service organizations are concerned he might oversee a push towards privatization.

"Some Republican colleagues have told me that they think the hearing should be postponed, which certainly deserves consideration," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who is also a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, told The Associated Press.

"I think there may well be a need for more time, in fairness to Adm. Jackson, so he and the administration have an opportunity to answer these questions fully and fairly," Blumenthal said.

In a floor speech Tuesday morning, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, said Jackson's troubled nomination was indicative of larger issues facing Trump administration nominees.

"So, the president is putting forward nominees without appropriate vetting, and it's our job to vet, and we will not be rushed through, particularly when this administration has such a poor record of looking at the qualifications and the problems that each nominee brings," said Schumer.

News of the postponement came a day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo, another Trump nominee who appeared in peril, was set on a glide path to approval as secretary of state clearing a key Senate committee.

NPR's Scott Horsley contributed reporting to this story.

