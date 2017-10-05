Roswell May Allow City Workers To Carry Concealed Weapons

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico city is weighing whether to allow its employees to carry concealed weapons at work.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports the Roswell City Council is scheduled next week to vote on a concealed weapons measure. Supporters say the new option will keep employees safe.

Under the proposal, Roswell employees who complete requirements to obtain a concealed carry license will have the option to carry a gun.

Nearby Eddy and Otero counties already allow their employees to carry a concealed weapon while on the job.

___

Information from: KOB-TV.