Roswell Police: Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Suspect

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — 6:45 a.m. Roswell police say a suspect who shot at a police officer was wounded by the officer's return fire. Police say the officer was not struck or injured in the incident early Wednesday morning outside a motel.

Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth says the suspect was taken to a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available on the condition of the suspect or the circumstances of the incident.

Wildermuth says several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.