Sandbags Available at Las Cruces Fire Stations

The National Weather Service forecast calls for chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms through Friday. In preparation for continued rain, the City of Las Cruces has street crews ready to help keep roads clear of debris and standing water.

“City personnel monitor weather conditions and as reports of debris and flooding are received during rain events, crews assess areas of concern and formulate a priority list based on immediate safety,” said City Manager Stuart C. Ed.

Where debris such as soil and rocks spill onto the roads - loaders, backhoes and dump trucks respond to remove hazards.

Areas of standing water are mitigated with vactor trucks.

The Las Cruces Fire Department makes sandbags available to Las Cruces residents. The number of sandbags is limited to 10 per homeowner.

Sandbags are intended to keep water from entering a dwelling so they should be placed around doorways and other entrances that are susceptible to flooding.

They are not intended to protect landscaping or vegetation.

Las Cruces residents may pick up sandbags at any of the following fire stations:

Station #1: 201 E Picacho Ave.

Station#2: 1199 E. Foster Rd.

Station#3: 390 N. Valley Dr.

Station #4: 2802 E. Missouri Ave.

Station #5: 5998 Bataan Memorial E.

Station #6: 2750 Northrise Dr.