Santa Fe Committee Affirms Immigrant-Friendly Policies

A Santa Fe City Council committee has approved a resolution that affirms the city's immigrant-friendly policies.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that on Monday the City Finance committee unanimously approved a softened version of the resolution that is aimed at not starting a fight with President Donald Trump. The president has promised to punish local governments that don't help federal authorities increase enforcement of immigration laws.

The resolution includes policy changes designed to protect residents' sensitive personal importation, including keeping a person's immigration status confidential except as required by law.

The original resolution called Santa Fe a "sanctuary city" but in recent weeks the word "sanctuary" was removed. Trump has threatened to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities.

The resolution next heads to the Public Safety Committee.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican.

