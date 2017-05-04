Santa Fe Police Identify Man Fatally Shot In Patrol Car Theft

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) —Authorities have released the name of a man who tried to drive away in a patrol car and was fatally shot by a Santa Fe police officer.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the shooting and announced Wednesday that the victim of the April 29 shooting was 33-year-old Andrew James Lucero of Santa Fe.

They say officers were attempting to arrest the suspect after discovering a stolen luxury vehicle in the driveway of an Eldorado home.

Lucero apparently got into the patrol car and put it in drive.

A police officer was trying to remove the suspect from the driver's side door but ended up knocked down and pinned between the car and a tree.

Authorities say the officer fired one shot and Lucero was pronounced dead at the scene.