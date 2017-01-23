Santa Fe Wants Nonprofits To Pay Fees For Special Events

Officials in Santa Fe are trying to get nonprofits to pay a combined $140,000 in parking and police protection fees for their special events.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that those services were provided free in the past, but officials decided to eliminate the giveaways in a bid to close a $15 million budget gap.

Mayor Javier Gonzales says the city notified nonprofits that they would face the fees, yet the groups claim there wasn't ample warning of the costs.

The past-due payments range from $1,515 for the Rotary Club of Santa Fe's Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza event to $59,746 for the Santa Fe Fiesta Council's arts and crafts markets.

City spokesman Matt Ross says the city plans to be flexible with the nonprofits.

