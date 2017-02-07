Santa Teresa Water Treatment Plant Complete

The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) has announced that its Santa Teresa Community Arsenic Treatment Plant has been completed and is now online to provide safe drinking water to the residents of Santa Teresa.

The plant was officially completed on Dec. 27, 2016. All residents in the Santa Teresa area as well as the City of Sunland Park are now receiving water that is below the EPA’s maximum acceptable level of arsenic.

As a requirement of the New Mexico Environmental Department, violation notices will still be sent to residents until the utility has four consecutive quarters of successful treatment below the maximum EPA level.

The utility provides water and wastewater service to the residential and industrial areas of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

For more information, please contact Brent Westmoreland at (575) 589-1075.