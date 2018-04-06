Sarah Kay: What Advice Would You Give Your Future Daughter?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Turning Kids Into Grown-Ups.

About Sarah Kay's TED Talk

Spoken word poet Sarah Kay imagines what it would like to raise a child in a world of happiness, heartache, and everything in between.

About Sarah Kay

Sarah Kay first began performing spoken word poetry at age 14, at New York City's Bowery Poetry Club. Since then, she has performed at venues such as HBO's Def Jam Poetry, the Lincoln Center, and the United Nations.

She is also the founder of Project VOICE, an organization that uses spoken word poetry as a literacy and empowerment tool.

Kay holds an MA in teaching from Brown University and an honorary doctorate from Grinnell College.

