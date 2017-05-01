Save the Date for the 9th Annual HMS “JUMP Into Summer” Family Fun Day

Silver City, NM – Join Hidalgo Medical Services (HMS), community sponsors, and the public on Saturday, June 10, 2017 for the 9th Annual HMS “JUMP Into Summer” Family Fun Day. This exciting event will take place at Gough Park in Silver City from 11:00am to 3:00pm. The purpose of this annual, community event hosted by HMS is to highlight the importance of family fitness and nutrition through fun. HMS positively impacts the health, well-being and quality of life for the communities of Hidalgo and Grant counties by providing comprehensive community services, resources, and events, such as JUMP Into Summer.

Featured event activities this year will include an obstacle course, a water slide, and a climbing wall – to name a few. Event participants will have a chance to visit informational tables to learn more about community resources available in Grant and Hidalgo counties. Freeport McMoRan is this year’s presenting sponsor and Crest Insurance Group and Montgomery Andrews, PA are partnering sponsors. Numerous local businesses are also sponsoring this year’s JUMP Into Summer event.

According to Kathleen Tunney, HMS Family Support Program Manager, JUMP Into Summer centers around the “5-2-1-0 Health Initiative.” This nationally-recognized program promotes 5 or more fruits and vegetables, 2 hours or less recreational screen time, 1 hour or more of physical activity, and 0 sugary drinks and more water every day. Participants who complete various activities throughout the park will have the chance to enter their name for a prize drawing. Prizes available to event participants include items donated by local merchants, such as gift certificates, merchandise for children and adults, and even bicycles!

EVENT: 9th Annual HMS “JUMP Into Summer” Family Fun Day

LOCATION: Gough Park in Silver City

DATE: Saturday, June 10, 2017

TIME: 11:00am to 3:00pm

This event is open to the public – everyone is welcome!

JUMP Into Summer activities and donations are made possible every year with the support of generous sponsors, local businesses, and collaborative community organizations. Opportunities still exist for those organizations that would like to commit to a sponsorship, share a monetary or prize donation, coordinate a fun event activity, exhibit an informational table, or participate as a healthy food vendor.

For more information, please contact Kathleen Tunney or Belinda Scott in HMS Family Support Services at (575) 534-0248. Please visit www.hmsnm.org to learn more about HMS services, providers, and locations.