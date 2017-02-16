Save My Care Bus Makes A Stop In Las Cruces

The Save My Care Bus Tour is a two-month, cross-country tour focused on reaching and share the stories of Americans who could lose their health care under the proposed repeal of the Affordable care act.

Las Crucen Barbara Alvarez suffers from chronic Asthma. She has to take a number of different medications, treatments and sometime requires medical attention.

“About six weeks ago I had a sinus infection and other conditions related to my allergies. I ended up in urgent care and needed to have several medications and prescriptions.” Alvarez said.

As professional writer, working freelance Alvarez said she has only been able to get and afford medical care since the affordable care came into effect.

“If I did not have insurance coverage I would not be able to receive the medical care that I needed." Alvarez said.

Alvarez is one of more than 260,000 New Mexicans that according to the Urban Institute could lose their health care if the affordable care act is repealed by congress.

“Repealing but not replacing the affordable care act, that would mean I would not be able to afford my medications or the treatments that I need to have to control my asthma.” Alvarez said.

The Save My Care bus recently stopped in Las Cruces on a national tour to rally up support against appealing the affordable care act.

“We are going into cities where you will see a really devastating impact.”

Anthony Hayes said, he is the trip director.

“The goal of the bus tour is too go into towns across the country and raise up local voices so that when members of congress come home to districts they see in their local news papers , on their local news station constituents that voted for them describing how devastating it would be if they repealed the ACA. We really want to raise these voices up above the national rhetoric.” Hayes said.

KRWG asked Barbara what she will do if the affordable care act is repealed without a replacement.

“ uhmmm Pray that I don’t die.” Alvarez said

According to the Urban institute Alvarez would be just one of almost 20 million that would become uninsured, if the affordable care act is repealed.