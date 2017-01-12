Scammers Using Deputies Names In Las Cruces-Area Warrant Scheme

A suspected thief is falsely identifying his or herself as a current Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputy in order to legitimize an age-old warrant scam, according to an investigation launched late Wednesday by detectives.

The victim reported that he was contacted by phone and told about an outstanding warrant that needed to be cleared up in order to avoid jail. The victim complied, and told detectives that he was given the name of a current deputy with the department.

No law enforcement officer will ever contact anyone by phone in order to resolve a warrant.

It is strongly advised to never give out personal information over the phone, including bank account information or protected personal identifiers, such as dates of birth or social security numbers.

Anyone who receives similar calls is asked to contact the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department, (575) 525-1911.

Information from Doña Ana County