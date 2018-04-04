Scare Tactics Used In Las Cruces Area Phone Scam

A new type of scam is circulating in Doña Ana County, preying on people’s fear that someone they love is in trouble.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department has received several complaints in the last week regarding suspicious phone calls where a woman can be heard screaming or crying in the background. The caller reportedly tells the victim the woman is a family member, and that she’s in trouble if the caller’s demands aren’t met. Another call claimed to be a family member in trouble, needing bail money and funds for car repairs that could be made in prepaid debit cards.

In a separate call, a Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a house where the reporting party said they received a call from someone who said they were a family member. The caller said a ransom needed to be paid or he would be killed. The victim reportedly had gone to an ATM to withdraw money, but the deputy was able to make contact with the family member who ensured he was not in any danger. No money was ever exchanged.

Sheriff’s officials warn Doña Ana County residents to never make arrangements to meet with anyone who is demanding money or a ransom over the phone. If you suspect a family member is in trouble, call the sheriff’s department and a deputy can help you verify the safety of your relative.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department can be reached during regular business hours at (575) 525-1911 or after hours through the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at (575) 526-0795.

