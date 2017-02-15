Scheduled Water Outage In Las Cruces

Residents in the following areas will experience a water outage from noon to 4 p.m. today:

· Farney Lane – Turrentine Drive to Bex Street

· Hixon Drive - Monte Vista Avenue to Farney Lane

· Milton Avenue – Hixon Drive to Turrentine

· Chisholm Trail – Hixon Drive to Milton Avenue

· Bex Street

· Bex Court

· Desert Rose Court

· Holiday Inn Express

Adjacent areas also may be affected.

Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, flush all faucets in the house or business for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the City of Las Cruces at 575/526-0500for assistance.

For more information, call 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182. For after-hour assistance, call Utility Dispatch at 575/526-0500.