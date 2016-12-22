Schmidt: Activists Aiming To End Hunting In New Mexico

Commentary: Hunting in New Mexico is a heritage privilege to all its legal citizens, and has been for over 100 years. Thousands of New Mexico citizens take part in some form of legal hunting each year. The young, middle aged, and old all participate providing millions of dollars into the New Mexico economy each year. It is a legal and respectable activity for the majority of all New Mexico citizens. People from all over the United States and even the world come to New Mexico to enjoy legal hunting each year and they too spend tens of thousands of dollars while visiting New Mexico.

New Mexico citizens have charged its State government to manage this legal hunting activity by employing professional and responsible persons. Those professionals spend thousands of hours developing and enforcing the many hunting related many programs, policies, procedures, and rules for all hunting activities each year in New Mexico. But there is a persistent selfish group that is continuously challenging that professional management. This misguided group has an openly stated agenda to stop ALL hunting in New Mexico and they are very willing to lie, cheat, mislead, cover-up, and use any aggressive and false method to get what they want. Stop hunting!

All of us support government oversight and to hold them responsible to be accurate, fair to all, and honest in that management. Yet these misguided animal activist groups do not feel they have the same responsibility to their fellow citizen. Lying is fine if the goal is achieved! Misleading is fine of the goal is achieved! Leaving out important facts is fine if the goal is achieved!

The majority of us do not support lying, being dishonest, misleading anyone, or intentionally leaving out important facts when stating a point, making a public report to sway a position, or anything similar. Honesty is a necessary part of daily life but apparently not for these animal activists groups. Their leadership knows that if they tell the truth they no longer have a cause, their leadership will not successfully raise operating money and they would be out of a job!

Once again the animal rights activists in New Mexico are starting their push to stop all hunting in New Mexico. One step at a time. These activists are using the cover of attacking hunting events as being some evil, sinful, and illegal method of hunting in New Mexico. These events are not illegal and should not be as they have been going on for decades without harming any citizen in anyway. Over all hunting events are a benefit to the people of New Mexico and its livestock, property, wildlife, pets, children and the everyday citizen. 100% of the claims of these activists are false that hunting events are a bad thing to New Mexico or any other state in America.

Make no mistake that the REAL goal of these groups is to attack ALL hunting and to stop it in New Mexico. They feel that by stopping legal hunting or fishing events they will gain ground toward stopping all hunting in New Mexico. Citizens, children, seniors, lay people, professionals, average citizens, political leaders, or whomever you are; Please do not fall for it! Please fight back! Tell your State Legislator your true feelings that you support legal hunting in New Mexico. These activists are lying to you to get what they want! To stop all hunting in New Mexico!