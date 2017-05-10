School District Considers Cutting Jobs, Changing Programs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A superintendent is recommending cutting jobs and offices and merging three alternative high school programs at a New Mexico school district in light of budget constraints.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia did not say which jobs would be cut or what changes will be made to special education programs at a Tuesday meeting.

Garcia says eliminating 12 jobs would save the district $600,000. She says officials will consider all positions for possible cuts.

Garcia predicts moving two alternative high school programs into a single rental property would save the district $470,000.

The state Public Education Department expects school districts across New Mexico are expected to tighten their budgets by May 30. The school board is expecting to approve its budget by May 16.