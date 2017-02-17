Senate Advances Senator Jeff Steinborn’s Legislation to Expand Voter Registration Time Period

Commentary: (Santa Fe, NM) – A key Senate committee today approved Senator Jeff Steinborn’s (D – 36 – Dona Ana) bill to allow qualified New Mexico residents to register to vote up until 3 days prior to an election at certain locations. Current law allows voter registration to occur only until 28 days preceding an election. If enacted, SB 224 would enable the largest expansion of voter registration rights in many years in the state.

“It is long overdue that New Mexico update its antiquated 28-day cut off period for citizens to register to vote. Clearly, we have the technology to safely enable citizens to register much closer to the election. This bill is a great step forward to make that happen,” said Sen. Steinborn.

“We applaud Senator Steinborn for working to ensure all eligible New Mexicans are registered to vote. Democracy works best when the highest number of people participate in the process. Low voter turnout has been a problem in New Mexico, and registering through early voting is an effective way to boost voter turnout,” said Viki Harrison, Executive Director of New Mexico Common Cause.

“Senator Steinborn’s bill greatly expands civic engagement and participation. Many young would-be voters have been shut out of voting because they do not realize that there is a 28-day deadline. The three-day application allows for ample time for voter registrations to be processed. We appreciate Sen. Steinborn’s efforts to promote democracy through this common sense legislation,” said Meredith Machen, President of the New Mexico League of Women Voters.

SB 224 would change current law to allow qualified citizens to register at any early voting center or a county clerk’s office until three days before a primary and a general election. The bill would increase the length of time during which voters may register by 25 days, while putting in place safeguards to maintain the security of the state’s voter registration system.

Steinborn’s bill is supported by good government groups including the League of Women Voters, and New Mexico Common Cause, and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.