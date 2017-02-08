Senate Democrats Continue the Push to Create Jobs Through Expanded Broadband Access

Commentary: Santa Fe, NM – Today, the Senate Education Committee passed Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto’s Senate Bill 338 which would increase access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet throughout New Mexico. The legislation would create a statewide broadband network and make it more attractive for providers to invest in broadband infrastructure by combining demand for internet access among public and education institutions.

Currently, lack of demand is the biggest inhibitor to broadband investment in underserved and rural communities across New Mexico. Nearby states who have consolidated demand among public institutions have seen lowered costs and increased access and speeds to homes and businesses. A Legislative Interim Jobs Council survey found broadband access to be the second biggest concern for New Mexico businesses.

“Access to high-speed internet is not a luxury; it’s a necessity for economic development and job creation,” said Senator Ivey-Soto. “For too long communities across New Mexico have been forced to make do without the adequate connectivity needed to attract new investment or meet the needs of current businesses. If we can consolidate demand, we can help make the business case for providers to invest in new broadband networks and close the digital divide facing too much of our state.”

Expanded access to high-speed broadband would attract new businesses to the state and give small businesses increased access to online marketplaces. According to the Federal Communication Commission study, even a 7% increase in broadband adoption could create an estimated 15,000 jobs to New Mexico.